Connecticut Kid Governor to be Sworn In

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s 2018 Kid Governor Megan Kasperowski of Portland will be sworn in on Jan. 19 at the Old State House.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will deliver the Oath of Office in front of a

gathering of students, teachers, legislative leaders and Portland officials at a ceremony beginning 9:55 a.m. in the historic Old State House Courtroom.

Those in attendance will include students and teachers from schools who had a final candidate in the 2017 CTKG Statewide Election, State Senator Art Linares, State Representative Christie Carpino, Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell, Supreme Court Justice Emeritus Dennis Eveleigh, Portland Selectwoman Susan Bransfield, and Portland Superintendent Dr. Philip O’Reilly, as well as other dignitaries.

After the inauguration, students will then participate in a day-long educational program where they

will explore Connecticut’s Old State House, meet representatives from the state’s three branches of government and take part in other civics-related activities.