Share |

Connecticut Kid Governor to be Sworn In

Posted on 17 January 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD —  Connecticut’s 2018  Kid Governor Megan Kasperowski of Portland will be sworn in on Jan. 19 at the Old State House.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will deliver the Oath of Office in front of a
gathering of students, teachers, legislative leaders and Portland officials at a ceremony beginning 9:55 a.m. in the historic Old State House Courtroom.

Those in attendance will include students and teachers from schools who had a final candidate in the 2017 CTKG Statewide Election, State Senator Art Linares, State Representative Christie Carpino, Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell, Supreme Court Justice Emeritus Dennis Eveleigh, Portland Selectwoman Susan Bransfield, and Portland Superintendent Dr. Philip O’Reilly, as well as other dignitaries.

After the inauguration, students will then participate in a day-long educational program where they
will explore Connecticut’s Old State House, meet representatives from the state’s three branches of government and take part in other civics-related activities.

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form