East Hartford to Hold Annual Charity Ball

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford will once again hold its Charity Ball at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium Club at Rentschler Field.

The charitable event will be on March 10 to raise funds for local charities.

Each ball 100% of the sponsorship money raised is donated to causes that contribute to thevitality and quality of life in our community, organizers said. The 2018 charitable

beneficiaries are the East Hartford Interfaith Ministries, East Hartford YMCA, Friends of East Hartford Senior Centers, Protectors of Animals Spa & Neuter Clinic, Believe 208, East Hartford Summer Youth Festival, and many other community organizations and programs.

Pratt & Whitney has once again stepped up to be the presenting sponsor for the Charity Ball. The event is black-tie optional and tickets will be $125 per person. More information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available by emailing easthartfordcharityball@gmail.com or calling 860-528-9966.