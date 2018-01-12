Share |

Congressman Larson to Hold Town Hall on New Tax Law

Posted on 12 January 2018

MANCHESTER — U.S. Rep. John Larson and Rep. Joe Courtney will hold a public town hall meeting to discuss local residents’ concerns about the newly passed tax overhaul – the largest such change in tax law in nearly 30 years.

The town hall meeting will be held at Manchester Community College 60 Bidwell Ave.  in Manchester.

Connecticut residents will learn about how the new law affects their families, businesses, and communities.

The IRS has issued the first set of guidelines to determine how paychecks will change following the tax-cut bill President Trump signed in late December.

