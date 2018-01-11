Hartford YWCA to Host Panel o School Discipline

HARTFORD — The YWCA will host a community conversation on disparity at the intersection of school discipline, race and gender.

The YWCA Hartford Region’s Community Matters: “Disparity of Discipline for Girls of Color,” will be held on Jan. 24, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at YWCA Hartford Region’s Soromundi Room on 135 Broad St.

The event is free and open to the public.

The panel discussion will feature Stephanie Milan, associate professor of psychology at the UCONN Center for the Study of Culture, Health, and Human Development and Terrell Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources, Windsor Public Schools. Chion Wolf, producer and announcer at WNPR, will moderate the discussion.

The discussion will center on how girls of color receive a disproportionate degree of discipline and punishment to nonviolent student behavior that is subjectively interpreted as disrespectful, including being 2.7 times more likely to be referred to juvenile justice than white girls, organizers said. The panel will also discuss how these disparities force girls of color into a more adult role at a younger age and how it adversely affects their ability and will to learn and adapt to their environment.

The event will also offer actionable steps the community can follow in an effort to reduce these disparities.

Register online at www.ywcahartford.org.