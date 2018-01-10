Bobby Gibson Wins Special Election

BLOOMFIELD — Political newcomer Bobby Gibson of Bloomfield won a special election on Tuesday over his challenger who has a long tenure in politics as mayor and state treasurer.

Gibson, the endorsed Democrat, won 922 to 854.

Gibson, 51, will serve the remaining two years of Rep. David Baram, D-Bloomfield, who resigned from the 15th House District, after being elected as probate judge. The 15th House District includes Bloomfield and district 4 in Windsor. Gibson is a middle school teacher in Bloomfield.

In 1993, the General Assembly chose Suggs to fill the unexpired term of Treasurer Francisco L. Borges, who resigned for a job in the private sector. Suggs, 77, ran on his political acumen and financial competency as a Democrat.