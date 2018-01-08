HARTFORD — The University of Hartford will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance with keynote speaker Maestro Willie Anthony Waters.

The theme of the observance is the color of unity and will feature an inspirational program of music and reflections commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader from 11 a.m. to noon in Lincoln Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

Waters is formerly the general and artistic director of Connecticut Opera. He has guest conducted for numerous American and European opera companies and symphony orchestras, including several in South Africa. In 1985, Maestro Waters became the first African-American to be named artistic director of a major American opera company. He is currently assistant professor of music at Binghamton University.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will feature musical selections from Professor Nat Reeves, Mark Templeton, Josh Bruneau, and the Hart School Community Division. In addition, alumna Latanya Farrell will give a vocal performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

NEW HAVEN

Music Haven and St. Luke’s Steel Band will present music in celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while recognizing several community leaders at First and Summerfield Church in New Haven, CT.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at First and Summerfield Church at 425 College St.in New Haven, and is free and open to the public. It will feature songs from the civil rights movement performed by the St. Luke’s Steel Drum Band, Music Haven’s Harmony in Action youth chamber orchestra, and the Haven String Quartet, as well as students from Bridgeport’s High Horizons and Multicultural Magnet School.

Music Haven is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing free individual music lessons, group classes, ensemble and leadership development opportunities, and instruments to young people ages 6 to 18 from New Haven’s “Promise Zone” neighborhoods.

This year’s concert will also acknowledge several community leaders for their selfless acts of service over the years, including Dr. Marlene Baldizon, who served as Principal of New Haven’s John C. Daniels School for many years, Al Lucas, Director of Legislative Services for the Board of Aldermen in New Haven, and Kevin Walton Sr., HR Specialist and Minority Teacher Recruiting Coordinator for ACES in North Haven, CT.

For more information, contact Karina Irizarry, at karina@musichavenct.