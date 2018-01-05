Share |

Categorized | Hartford, Neighborhood

Hartford City Council to Replace its President

Posted on 05 January 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — The Hartford City Council on Jan. 8 is expected to vote on a resolution to appoint Gwendowlyn Thames as Council President.

The move comes after Council President Thomas “TJ” Clarke was accused of sexual harassment and discrimination by a former city aide. Clarke was elected to the council November 2015.

Thames, 37, currently works at CT Next with small businesses in the state. She is a mother of two children and serves on the Operations, Management and Budget committee, the Planning, Economic Development committee, and Housing Committee and the Legislative Affairs committee. She was elected in 2015.

Clarke was recently accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a city employee, who filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities in December accusing Clarke, John Bazzano and Olga Colon of sexual harassment and discrimination because she is white.

According to the aide, Clarke sent her several inappropriate messages about her appearances and her relationship with her boyfriend, saying Clarke made “references to my boyfriend’s sexual prowess.”

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form