Special Election for 15th Assembly District

BLOOMFIELD — Two candidates are vying for a seat vacated by former Democrat State Rep. David Baram, who was recently elected to probate judge.

A special election for the vacant 15th House District assembly seat is scheduled for Jan.9.

The district includes Bloomfield and parts of Windsor.

Baram, who served for four terms, resigned after winning the election in the 3rd District probate court in November.

Voters will decide on which Democrat will fill that seat: Bobby Gibson or Joe Suggs.

Gibson, the endorsed candidate, is a political newcomer. A lifelong resident of Bloomfield, he worked as has been a teacher in Bloomfield and Hartford. He currently teaches at Carmen Arace Middle School.

“As a teacher in the community, I will have the advantage of seeing firsthand how the policies I am working on in the legislature are playing out on the local level.”

Gibson, 50, also serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Suggs, 77, is a former mayor of Bloomfield and a former state treasurer will run as the petitioning candidate.

Suggs said his experience as a politician and his financial background make him the right pick to tackle the budget crisis in the General Assembly. Suggs is a retired supervisor at Monsanto.

“I believe the state is on the verge of a fiscal crisis and needs leadership by someone with budget experience and a strong financial background,” Suggs said. “As a former mayor of Bloomfield, I have worked together with the town

council and town manager to produced balanced budgets for our community.”