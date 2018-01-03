Share |

Categorized | A & E, Featured, Travel

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to Perform at Sun and Wine Food Festival

Posted on 03 January 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

UNCASVILLE, CT —  Snoop Dogg, the entertainer with hits like “Gin and Juice,” will drop in with Martha Stewart at the Sun Wine and Food Festival at the Mohegan Sun on Jan. 28.

In 2016, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog collaborated for their hit televison  show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which is now in its second season on VH1.

During each episode, Martha and Snoop make a meal tackling a new food theme and mix up drinks for a dinner party with surprise celebrity guests.

The duo will entertain guests from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Uncas Ballroom. Tickets are $90.

Snoop will perform on Jan. 27 at the Avalon before he does brunch with Martha.

For more information about the Sun Wine and Food Festival events, go to www.mohegansun.com

