Police : Woman Arrested for Road Rage on I-84

Posted on 02 January 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

VERNON — State police arrested a Vernon woman for road rage on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Omairys Romero-Hernandez, 22, of 22  Ward St. in Vernon, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly exiting her car at a stop light and began pounding another woman’s car windows near exit 66 off I-84 in Vernon.  The result was a broken window.

The victim’s car had two children in the back seat, police said.

Romero-Hernandez was charged with breach of peace, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor

Romero-Hernandez was held on a $5,000 bond and is expected in Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 17, 2018.

 

State Police: Omairys Romero-Hernandez

