HARTFORD — The Bushnell Park will be open for another week of free skating during Hartford’s annual Winterfest.

During the kid-friendly event, the city and its partners are offering free skating 7-days a week on the east side of Bushnell Park next to the Pump House.

Winterfest has free skate rentals too from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. You can skate until 8 p.m.