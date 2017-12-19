“Wine, Jazz, & Song” Returns to Farmington

HARTFORD — The Sir William Trio and vocalists from Connecticut Choral Artists will offer interpretations of jazz standards, selections from the American songbook and much more this January in Farmington.

CONCORA’s Friends of Bach hosts the 16th edition of Wine, Jazz, & Song on Jan. 20, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. in Porter Memorial Hall, 75 Main St. in Farmington. CONCORA is the region’s first professional choir and is now in its 44th season.

Led by bassist William Stillinger, the Sir William Trio includes James Argiro on piano and Liviu Pop on drums. The Hartford Courant has praised Argiro as “…a strong soloist and a savvy accompanist … regarded by his peers as a craftsman of the first order,” while the Middletown Press lauds Liviu Pop as a “dynamic entertainer, using blues, soul, R&B, and a touch of rock and roll to deliver powerful soul stirring performances.”

The featured vocalists include Salli-Jo Borden, Kenneth Downes, and Jermaine Woodard, Jr. Local audiences who are familiar with these singers as classical vocal soloists will be surprised and delighted to hear their compelling “crossover” performances of jazz standards, blues, and Broadway classics.

Attendees will also enjoy fine wines, plentiful, delectable hors d’oeuvres, a silent wine auction, write-your-own song dedications, and perhaps even a spin around the dance floor, all in a casually elegant atmosphere.

Tickets for this special event are $50 per person, and may be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-jazz-song-tickets-36912091058 or by contacting the CONCORA office at 860-293-0567 or contact@concora.org. The snow date is Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 6-9 pm.

About CONCORA

, the ensemble, under the leadership up Artistic Director Chris Shepard, enjoys an extraordinary reputation for artistic excellence throughout New England. CONCORA’s mission statement – “to perpetuate and perform with excellence choral music of the highest quality for the broadest possible audience” – represents a commitment to the Connecticut community, to artistic excellence, masterful performances, and educational enrichment. More information about CONCORA is available at www.concora.org.

About CONCORA’s Friends of Bach

The Friends of Bach Committee is a volunteer organization whose mission is to enhance and support CONCORA’s highly-regarded annual performances of the music of J.S. Bach. Through a series of events and the donations of individual Bach lovers, the Friends of Bach raise funds to make CONCORA’s Bach performances possible. More information at http://www.concora.org/join-the-friends-of-bach.html.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Wine, Jazz, & Song — An evening of smooth instrumental and vocal jazz, with plentiful food and wine.

WHEN: Saturday, January 20, 2018, 6:00 PM; snow date: Sunday, January 21, 2018, 6:00 PM

WHERE: Porter Memorial, 75 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032. Plenty of free, off-street parking is available.

WHO: Sir William Trio and CONCORA vocalists