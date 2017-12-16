Hartford to Hold Gun Buyback Program

HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has joined other New England mayors to announced a partnership with St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and other New England physicians and medical professionals a coordinated gun buyback day in their four cities on December 16.

The gun buyback also marks a remembrance of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which happened five years ago Thursday.

“I’m proud to join Hartford’s medical community and our Police Department in this regional effort to get guns out of homes safely,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Gun violence is both a public safety issue and a public health issue, and we’re fortunate to have longstanding partnerships aimed at reducing the number of guns in our community.”

Hartford’s gun buyback will take place between 9 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Community Renewal Team at 555 Windsor Street in Hartford.

The buyback will provide Stop & Shop gift cards to individuals who turn in an operable firearm. A $200 gift card will be given for an assault rifle; a $100 gift card for a handgun or revolver; and a $25 gift card for the return of a shotgun or rifle. Guns should be unloaded, placed in a clear plastic bag inside a paper bag or box. Guns may be returned anonymously.

The other mayors are Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty, and Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza.