The #JusticeforJazzy movement is akin to the #MeToo movement.

Just ask any black woman who has been the victim of white women and thier rage. Does this mean the #JusticeforJazzy like the #MeToo movement will topple white women, who use their positions in racist institutions to further oppress black women?

The response to the #JusticeforJazzy movement, which followed the news that a University of Hartford student was charged with criminal mischief after she spread bodily fluids on her roommate’s belongings, will give us that answer. It will also unveil a powder keg that has been evident since Susan B. Anthony and other white suffragists maligned black women activists in the 1920s, some say. That’s because black women are still burdened with the emotional labor to unpack white women’s privilege and to enter an amicable relationship on the job and in school.

The justice for jazzy movement came out of the experience of a University of Hartford student Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe, who learned about the smoldering hate of her roommate, Brianna Rae Brochu. Brochu, 18, was arrested after she admitted to police that she licked her roommate’s utensils and smeared bodily fluids on Rowe’s backpack. Brochu also bragged about her vile acts on Instagram, derisively referring to Rowe as the “Jamaican Barbie” forced out of her assigned room on campus. Rowe was born in Jamaica.

In the video below, Rowe details her discovery of the events that led to the outcry by NAACP leaders and others, who rally outside the West Hartford Police department. They are calling for Brochu to be charged with a hate crime and to let the world know it’s Okay to be black, woman and immigrant.

The case in Hartford Superior Court was continued to Dec. 18. And it should hold Brochu accountable.

VIDEO OF CHENNEL ROWE’S DISCOVERY