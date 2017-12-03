Share |

Hartford Council to Hold Hurricane Fundraiser

Posted on 03 December 2017 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — The Hartford City Council will hold a fundraiser event for Caribbean friends, who had to relocate to the city after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.

The city will hold the event for the Hartford Relief Center at 15 Van Dyke Ave. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Families who have been helped by the relief agency will share their stories, and refreshment will be available.

Interested donors can give to the agency in three ways cash, non perishable food or clothing;  Up to $25,000 in cash will be matched by a private donor.

For more information, call 860-422-7095.helping hand

 

 

