Glastonbury police arrested a New Haven man allegedly making illegal sexual contact with a minor.

Frank P. Venn, 76, of Oakley Street, New Haven, was arrested earlier this week for fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor,and impairing the morals of a child police said.

Police and court records said Venn made sexual contact with the young woman in December 2014.

Venn was held on a $50,000 bond and then released.