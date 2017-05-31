Bloomfield Man Shot on Homestead Ave

BLOOMFIELD — A 29-year-old Bloomfield man is recovering from gun shot wounds after he was accosted on Homestead Avenue.

The unidentified witness was shot in the buttocks and wrist Monday in front of an auto shop parking lot at 10 Homestead Ave., at about 4:15 p.m., when the suspect walked up behind him and fired two shots, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

According to the surveillance video of the incident, the suspect approached the victim, and shot him. In the video, the suspect can be seen running away from the victim, who fell to the ground.

The victim got up and limped out of view of the camera.

The suspect, described as a tall, light-skinned black male in his late teens or early 20s, ran north through the rear yard of the auto shop and west onto Irving Street, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition,police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Lt. Brandon O’Brien at 860-757-4089 or submit a tip online at hartford.gov/Police.