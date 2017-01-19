Car Chase Leads to Lane Closings on I-91

HARTFORD — A police chase that began in Massachusetts and injured at least one person caused lane closings on I-91.

State Police said the two lanes of I-91 south near exit 49 are still closed because of a crash at the end of a police chase that began in Springfield early Thursday.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, police said

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police and Springfield officers were involved in the pursuit, police said.

Connecticut state troopers responded to scene.