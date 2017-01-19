Share |

Categorized | Business, Hartford, Neighborhood, Youth

Car Chase Leads to Lane Closings on I-91

Posted on 19 January 2017 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — A police chase that began in Massachusetts and injured at least one person caused lane closings on I-91.

State Police said the two lanes of I-91 south near exit 49  are still closed because of a crash at the end of a police chase that began in Springfield early Thursday.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, police said

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police and Springfield officers were involved in the pursuit, police said.

Connecticut state troopers responded to scene.

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of The Hartford Guardian. The Guardian reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please use a handle or an alias.
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

cscf-contact-form