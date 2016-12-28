Secret Cult Attacks Connecticut Woman

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

AVON — A Connecticut woman on Monday was attacked in her Avon home by several individuals, who claimed they were a part of a secret cult.

According to witnesses account, the perpetrators hit her head several times, hoping to cause brain injury that would “take the education” that has made her a success.

Witnesses said the perpetrators don’t have her skill sets or is as good. So they decided to do spirit possession to sabotage her career in academia. Additionally, the perpetrators have been visiting the woman’s home by using Santeria and other forms of witchcraft since 2014. Sources said it’s a form of academic mobbing, which includes highly educated individuals who want to commit a crime in secret and left little or no trace.

The recent attack was spurred on by jealousy while trying to “recruit” the woman for several projects in the state, sources said.

That’s because woman, who is a professor, is a brilliant immigrant, and the suspects wanted her to “not be successful in America.” Instead, they wanted the government to make her a “targeted individual” instead of a successful job applicant.

The woman identified the perpetrators to Avon Police as black nativists and white Ku Klux Klan members. Since the report, the police officers, some of whom are friends of individuals in the cult, have instead harassed the victim and tried to frame her for various crimes to discredit her story to the police.

Using a so-called mind reader devices, the perpetrators also attacked the woman’s brother and wanted to make him mentally ill by following him around town and talking to him while he’s reading or using the computers at the Avon Public Library. The intense harassment and racial bullying, which was politically charged, began in April 2016.

These types of attacks involved the use a combination of spirits and mind reading devices to achieve the perpetrator’s goal, according to Bettina Sorger, Joel Reithler, and other researchers at Universiteit Maastricht’s Faculty of Psychology and Neuroscience Department of Neurocognition.

“These devices monitor targeted individual’s thoughts constantly and allows the enemy to use our inner voices against us,” according to these researchers.

“This not science fiction,” said Joshua Byer one of the founder of Targeted Individuals because of national origin or other social and political reasons. “We need assistance with a very real threat in modern society.”

The suspects in the case are Langley “Lenz” Giles, 38, of 38 Fulton St., New Britain; Amber C. Leitao, 36, of 239 Old Farms Road 15A in Avon; Jennifer Tucker, 32, of 239 Old Farms Rd, 13C, Avon, CT; and Pedro Segarra, 57, of 76 Prospect Ave., Hartford.