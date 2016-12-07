Bronin Signs Contract with Dept of Interior

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin on Wednesday announced that he has signed a General Agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service regarding security measures at Coltsville Park.

In December 2014, Coltsville became a National Historical Park. The areas within Coltsville that received “National Historical Park” status include the following sites: Colt Armory, Church of the Good Shepard, Caldwell Colt Memorial Parish House, Colt Park, the Potsdam Cottages, Armsmear, and the James Colt House. The Public Law designating Coltsville as a National Historical Park also required that the NPS and the City enter into a written agreement regarding management of the land within the National Historical Park.

In September 2016, Bronin submitted a resolution to the Common Council authorizing the City to enter into a General Agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior, NPS for the Coltsville National Historical Park, which fulfills the management of the land within the National Park requirement.

The Common Council approved the resolution on Oct. 24, 2016.

The five-year agreement signed by Bronin stipulates that both parties work together for the preservation and redevelopment of the National Historical Park and the neighborhood, develop a pattern of collaboration and communication, develop projects of mutual benefit leading to the conservation of historic resources, and creatively research funding opportunities for projects.

The NPS will be responsible for providing interpretation and education and managing special events to be held on the NPS-owned property.

In addition, the NPS and the City will cooperate in protecting and preserving the historical and cultural resources in Coltsville National Historical Park.