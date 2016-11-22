Share |

Categorized | A & E, Neighborhood, Youth

Middletown Group to Hold Annual Open House

Posted on 22 November 2016 by The Hartford Guardian

MIDDLETOWN — Artists for World Peace, a non-profit humanitarian organization, will be holding our annual Open House event on Dec.  3 at the deKoven House Community Center

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at 27 Washington St. in Middletown.

Organizers said they will be hosting a community dialogue on peace and unity, and discussing how they can start to heal the divide that has come to light within different communities.  They  are welcoming community members from all over Connecticut to join them fora free event, they said.
They will have food, beverages, a holiday marketplace, and  showcase of the humanitarian work they have accomplished in 2016.
If you have an questions-or comments, call or email:  Kelley Salemi, 860-830-8736 or kelley@artistsforworldpeace.org.
