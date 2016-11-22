Middletown Group to Hold Annual Open House

MIDDLETOWN — Artists for World Peace, a non-profit humanitarian organization, will be holding our annual Open House event on Dec. 3 at the deKoven House Community Center

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. located at 27 Washington St. in Middletown.

Organizers said they will be hosting a community dialogue on peace and unity, and discussing how they can start to heal the divide that has come to light within different communities. They are welcoming community members from all over Connecticut to join them fora free event, they said.

They will have food, beverages, a holiday marketplace, and showcase of the humanitarian work they have accomplished in 2016.